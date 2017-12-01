Kathie Lee Gifford Boldly Points the World to Jesus with Her Powerful New Christmas Song

For years Kathie Lee Gifford has been a regular face on morning television but she is also a gifted singer, songwriter and performer.

While hosting the 95-th annual Christmas tree lighting Thursday night, the Today Show co-host debuted a powerful Christmas song she wrote specifically for the occasion.

She took to Twitter to share her enthusiasm about the song, saying, "I'm so excited to release the song JESUS IS HIS NAME..."

I’m so excited to release the song JESUS IS HIS NAME which I’ve written with Brett James. We hope it blesses you! https://t.co/GRXZ9LC7ay — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) December 1, 2017

Gifford, along with Grammy award-winning country star Brett James, performed the song called, "Jesus is His Name."

"A young mother held her newborn son long ago and far away and a light shone in the darkness on that first Christmas day," sang Gifford.

She continued, "Then the wise men bowed before him and worshipped the newborn king in the beauty of that silent night you could hear the angels sing."

The powerful chorus rang out into the crowd, "Glory, hallelujah Jesus is his Name."

"And his light shines in the wilderness on our brokenness and our emptiness and this dark world of hopelessness will never be the same."

Here are the lyrics to the song:

A young mother held her newborn son long ago and far away

And a light shone in the darkness on that first Christmas day

Then the wise men bowed before him and worshipped the newborn king

In the beauty of that silent night you could hear the angels sing

Glory, Hallelujah

Jesus is His Name

And his light shines in the wilderness on our brokenness and our emptiness

And this dark world of hopelessness

Will never be the same

Jesus is His Name

And even now wise men still seek Him

Wise women seek Him too

Lord let your healing love and light lead their searching hearts to you

And help us see each other as our sister and our brother

And help us love one another just like you do

Glory, Hallelujah Jesus is His Name

And His light shines in the wilderness on our brokenness and our emptiness

And this dark world of hopelessness

Will never be the same

Jesus is His Name

When we don't know where to turn

And we don't know what to do

Lord let your healing love and light

Lead our hurting hearts to you

Glory, Hallelujah, Jesus is His Name

And His light shines in the wilderness

On our brokenness and our loneliness

And this dark world of hopelessness

Will never be the same

Jesus is His Name

A young mother held her newborn son long ago and far away

And a light shone in the darkness on that long ago Christmas day

And Jesus is His Name