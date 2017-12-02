Local Churches Gather to Pray at Healing4Charlottesville Event

On Saturday, members of several Charlottesville, Virginia churches will march offering prayers of repentance and reconciliation. It's just one event for the day which is billed as Healing5Charlottlesville.

Local ministers issued a call to the Charlottesville Christian community to gather for a day of prayer and repentance after the tragedy of August 12 made the city a symbol of racial violence.

The day's events included a prayer breakfast, a prayer walk and an assembly scheduled for the Charlottesville Pavillion on the downtown mall.

Scheduled speakers to appear at the assembly includes:

Bishop Harry Jackson - The founder (with T.D. Jakes) of the Reconciled Movement that began after Ferguson, Missouri. Besides helping build bridges of peace in communities dealing with racial division, he also presides over the Intl. Communion of Evangelical Churches.

Will Ford and Matt Lockett - Their stories are linked together. Ford's ancestors were Locketts deriving their name from the family in VA that enslaved them until the last major Civil War battle happened on their farm, 3 days before the surrender of Confederate General R. E. Lee. Ford is director of Christ for the Nations Institute (Dallas) and Lockett is director of Justice House of Prayer (Washington).

Doug Stringer - Stringer is director of Somebody Cares International which mobilizes first responders to rebuild after disasters, etc. He comes from Houston to encourage Charlottesville while his teams are presently serving the needy in Houston, Florida and Puerto Rico.

CBN News' Amber Strong is covering the day's events in Charlottesville, so check back with CBNNews.com for more on this story.

Watch video of the Healing4Charlottesville prayer walk below.