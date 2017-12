The Museum of the Bible is in the running for USA Today's Readers' Choice 10 Best attractions of 2017.

The museum has been buzzing with life ever since it opened its doors this November in Washington D.C.

It hosts a permanent collection of biblical arts and artifacts from a variety of cultures and time periods.

It currently ranks at number 6 on the list, but people are encouraged to vote until the end of the year.

To vote click here