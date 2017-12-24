Tennessee McDonald’s Honors The True Meaning Of Christmas With Jesus-Centered Nativity Scene





It is not every day you see the biggest fast food chain in the world boldly declaring the name of Jesus. One Tennessee McDonald’s refused use their window-displayed nativity scene to shift more Big Mac’s – instead choosing to honor the true “reason for the season.”

The Spring Hill branch flanked their massive nativity scene with signs that read “Rejoice” and “His Name is Jesus.” Christian blogger Amy Klutinoty spotted the sign as she was driving past. Amy founded “Your Path His Plan,” a ministry seeking to encourage others in their walk with the Lord. As she explains on her website:

“God has truly done a quick work in me, and I am humbled and walk in complete reverence to the calling He has placed upon my life. I know what God saved me from, and because I have been forgiven much, I love much. The entire purpose of my ministry is to reach a hurt, desolate, and hopeless world so I can share the Gospel, love, and POWER of Jesus Christ through boldness and Truth! The King of Kings, my Savior, makes ALL things new, and it is never too late for Him to turn your life around for His glory!”

During the festive season two years ago, Amy snapped a similar picture – it ended up going viral:

“Nice, happy to see a buisness keeping it real and putting it out there, Outstanding McDonalds!!!” one person commented on the post.

“YES!!! This McDonalds has the idea! They may not serve egg nogg shakes, or special coffee but they understand the spirit of Christmas, they would get ALL my business!” another added.

“A Nativity scene painted upon a very well-known fast food chain caught my attention. Not just because it’s Christmas, but because of the era we are currently living in,” Klutinoty wrote on her blog.

“We are currently living in a world where talking about Jesus is considered offensive and painting a nativity scene upon a McDonald’s is redeemed as dangerous and radical. I beg to differ on those beliefs and instead I want to applaud co-owner Gina Wolfe for being the example of a Christian living out publicly what she believes inwardly.”

Restaurant owners Gina and Tony Wolfe explained why they partake in the tradition of declaring the name of Jesus in their windows every Christmas.

“Although we respect all values and beliefs, our window displays during the Christmas season have become something of a local tradition,” the couple explained, as reported by the Christian Post. “As independent business owners, for many years, we have had the windows at our restaurants painted with similar messages.”

“This is a tradition that my father started 40 years ago,” the statement continued. “We are surprised and happy that our windows have garnered attention across the country and are proud to be a part of this community.”

“My husband and I have been owners for 28 years and we’ve done this or something similar during Christmas each year,” Gina Wolfe explained. “We have so many people that tell us it really kicks off the season for them when they see it on our stores. We are so pleased people enjoy it.”



