The Moment Two Boys Visit Their Father's Grave for the First Time Will Make You Cry

A photo of two young boys visiting their father's grave at Arlington Cemetery is going viral.

Eight-year-old Mason and five-year-old Mylan Brazel are seen huddled in a blanket, eyes transfixed on their father's tomb stone. This is the first time they've seen it in real life.

"Myland said he felt like he could feel his daddy, and he wanted to take a nap with him," the boys' mom, Kait Brazel, told ABC News.

While Myland closed his eyes and fell asleep, his older brother did something different. Mason closed his eyes and bowed his head in prayer.

Their father Sgt. Fred Brazel passed away from Stage IV rectal cancer at just 37-years-old.

Kait said until she finally saw his gravestone with her own eyes, "it felt like he could still come home."

Despite the tragedy, Kait still tells her children to put their faith in the Lord.

"I tell them, 'we are here as tools for God. God knew that Daddy was a really strong person, and there were some people God couldn't reach unless he used Daddy as a tool,'" she explained. "That's how we went with it and how we justified it. That's what we believe."

