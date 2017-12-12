Up for Grabs: Will Alabama Voters Say 'Yes' to Embattled GOP Candidate, or 'No Moore'?

It's not the only issue in this election that pits Republican Roy Moore against Democrat Doug Jones, but for many Alabama voters it is the most important one: who to believe, Roy Moore or his accusers.

Polls opened this morning in the race that appears to be up for grabs.

Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s.

At his 'drain the swamp rally,' Moore used the final hours before election day to once again deny the allegations. When asked by a reporter if he had any message for his accusers, Moore replied, "Yeah, tell the truth."

His opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, says "decency" must prevail, "It's just time folks that we say 'No Moore'."

Polls on the race have been widely divergent, ranging from a 9-point lead for Moore to a 10-point advantage for Jones.

Statistician Nate Silver warns that the "massive spread" in polling results means some pollsters are going to be embarrassed by the results.

Fox News's final poll shows Jones ahead by 10 percentage points.

After initially staying out of the race, President Trump threw his support behind Moore and recorded robocalls that that went statewide Sunday. Trump told voters, "Roy Moore is the guy we need to pass our 'Make America Great Again' agenda."

But Moore has not had the help of some Republicans, including Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, who told CNN, "I didn't vote for Roy Moore. I wouldn't vote for Roy Moore. I think the Republican Party can do better."

Steve Bannon, President Trump's former chief strategist who campaigned for Moore, criticized the more than 20 GOP senators who have urged Moore to step aside, telling Moore supporters, "There's a special place in Hell for Republicans who should know better."

Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden recorded robocalls supporting Jones, as well.

In a strange twist, Moore seemed to suddenly disappear from the campaign trail over the weekend, with rumors he attended the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia.

Jones asked, "What kind of senator hides from his constituents when he's running for office?"

Moore will need his constituents to stay in-state today, because this election is going to come down to turnout – which party gets more voters to the polls.