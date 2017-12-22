US Considers Power of Its Purse After UN Vote Denouncing Trump's Recognition of Jerusalem as Capital of Israel

Click the player above to watch CBN News' Jennifer Wishon's story followed by Gordon Robertson's interview with U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, R - Fla., the chairman of the House National Security Committee.

Fireworks at the United Nations. Members countries accuse the U.S. of bullying.

The U.S. is taking names of those that voted to denounce President Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem, while readily taking millions in aid money from U.S. taxpayers.

"This is bullying," said Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey, America's NATO ally, sponsored the resolution along with Yemen.

President Trump threatened to withhold funding to nations that voted against the U.S.

"We will not be intimidated. You can be strong, but this doesn't make you right," Cavusoglu told the U.N. General Assembly.

The vote: 128 to 9 with 56 countries either abstaining or absent.

After Israel, top recipients of USAID are Muslim, African and Arab countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq and they voted against the U.S.

The only country of the top 10 aid recipients not to support the Palestinians was Kenya, which has become a close ally of Israel.

Next year the U.S. is scheduled to hand out nearly $26 billion in foreign aid.

"We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world's largest contribution to the United Nations and we will remember it when so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit," a defiant U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley told the nations gathered.

America's neighbors Canada and Mexico were among the nations that abstained, along with Australia.

Key European allies Britain, France and Germany all voted for the resolution. Israel's ambassador called out the hypocrisy of the general assembly which disproportionately focuses on the Jewish State.

"The Palestinian Authority threatened violence and days of rage but the U.N. had no condemnation," said Danny Danon, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N.

He says the resolution only emboldens Palestinians to reject peace.

"You are puppets pulled by the strings of your Palestinian puppet masters. You are like marionettes forced to dance while the Palestinian leadership looks on with glee," Danon continued.

Despite the vote, the U.S. continues to move forward with plans to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

