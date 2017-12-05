Watch: Youth Minister's 'Amazing Grace' Lifts 'The Voice' to New Heights

Brooke Simpson, a top 10 finalist on NBC's "The Voice," took the judges and viewers to church Monday night on Season 13 of the show.
The 26-year old Christian from Fort Lauderdale, Florida sang a moving version of "Amazing Grace."
Her coach Miley Cyrus reportedly said the performance "mended her broken heart."
Cyrus took to Twitter to congratulate Simpson on her thrilling rendition tweeting, "#7 on ITunes already! Congrats @brookesimpson! #TeamMiley."
#7 on iTunes already! Congrats @brookesimpson! #TeamMiley https://t.co/w21pKB9mry pic.twitter.com/twYdcwBBjO
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 5, 2017
Simpson's song eventually made it to the top of the iTunes chart.
"I AM #2 ON THE OVERALL ITUNES CHARTS. AND ITS ALL BECAUSE OF YOU," the singer tweeted after the show.
I AM #2 ON THE OVERALL ITUNES CHARTS. AND ITS ALL BECAUSE OF YOU.
Thank you so so so much from the depths of my heart. Tonight was so special. I am just so overwhelmed. I can’t say it enough, thank you. #teambrooke #TeamChickenNugget #teammiley #thevoice #voicetop10 pic.twitter.com/iFgO2Hd6MD
— Brooke Simpson (@brookesimpson) December 5, 2017
Simpson, an alum of Lee University, describes herself as a "happy singer" who is not shy about her Christian faith.
Several of her family members are full-time evangelists and growing up, she and her family traveled to different churches to sing.
Last month she posted a picture on Facebook of herself praying saying, "Last minute prayers before the performance that changes everything..."
In 2014, Simpson and her husband started a youth ministry called, "Youth in Revolt."