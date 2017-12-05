Displaying
Watch: Youth Minister's 'Amazing Grace' Lifts 'The Voice' to New Heights

12-05-2017
Brooke Simpson
Photo Credit: NBC's The Voice

Brooke Simpson, a top 10 finalist on NBC's "The Voice," took the judges and viewers to church Monday night on Season 13 of the show.

The 26-year old Christian from Fort Lauderdale, Florida sang a moving version of "Amazing Grace." 

Her coach Miley Cyrus reportedly said the performance "mended her broken  heart." 

Cyrus took to Twitter to congratulate Simpson on her thrilling rendition tweeting, "#7 on ITunes already! Congrats @brookesimpson! #TeamMiley."

Simpson's song eventually made it to the top of the iTunes chart.

"I AM #2 ON THE OVERALL ITUNES CHARTS. AND ITS ALL BECAUSE OF YOU," the singer tweeted after the show.

Simpson, an alum of Lee University, describes herself as a "happy singer" who is not shy about her Christian faith.

Several of her family members are full-time evangelists and growing up, she and her family traveled to different churches to sing.

Last month she posted a picture on Facebook of herself praying saying, "Last minute prayers before the performance that changes everything..."

In 2014, Simpson and her husband started a youth ministry called, "Youth in Revolt." 

