White House Celebrates 'Special' Hanukkah on Heels of Big Jerusalem Decision

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's youngest grandchildren lit a menorah at the White House Thursday night to kick off the annual Hanukkah party.

The Jewish holiday officially begins Tuesday, December 12 celebrating the 2nd century miracle where a one-day supply of oil for the Temple Menorah lasted for eight days.

Mr. Trump told a room full of excited guests that this year's celebration was "especially special."

One word rang out to stir the festive mood of party goers - "Jerusalem."

But not everyone was in the partying mood as some lawmakers say they were not invited to the festivities.

According to the New York Times , Democrats were left off the guest list this year as were Reformed Jews who have been critical of Mr. Trump.

This perceived slight angered some lawmakers, like Congresswoman Nita Lowey of New York who called this year's celebration a "partisan affair."

The annual Festival of Lights party is normally attended by 1,700 Jews and non-Jews alike. But according to a spokeswoman for the first lady, the White House decided to go with a more intimate approach this year – inviting 300 attendees to celebrate the season.

Earlier this week, the president renewed his efforts to keep a campaign promise by announcing the U.S. Embassy will move to Jerusalem thus declaring the Holy City the capital of Israel.