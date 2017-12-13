Why Roy Moore Is Not Conceding and What Doug Jones' Win Means for the GOP Agenda

The reliably red state of Alabama appears to have gone blue, at least for one race. Democrat Doug Jones is declaring victory in a special Senate election, leading by one and a half percentage points.

So far, however, Republican Roy Moore is not conceding, despite trailing Jones by more than 20,000 votes.

"When the vote is this close then it's not over," Moore said Tuesday night. "Wait on God and let the process play out."

The Alabama Secretary of State says it's highly unlikely that a recount would change the outcome, but state law allows any candidate to call for one.

Even the president is acknowledging that Jones won, tweeting his congratulations while noting that Republicans will get another chance in Alabama very soon.

The next election for this seat, left open unexpectedly by the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to become Attorney General, comes in 2020.

What happened in Alabama is a shocker for both parties. The president won the state by 28 points just over a year ago. Both candidates and many voters say the allegations of sexual abuse against Moore were a significant factor in the Senate election.

"The problem with this campaign is we've been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light," said Moore.

Jones told his supporters, "This entire race has been about dignity and respect."

Jones picked up support from African-American voters, young people and Republicans. Tracey James explained after her vote, "I have felt empowered not only as a Republican. I feel like holding my party to a better standard, but as a woman who I think is making the right choice."

Slightly over 80 percent of white evangelicals voted for Moore but this time, they made up a smaller percentage of the voters. Turnout was extremely heavy, estimated to be around 40 percent. Write-in votes may have made the difference with many Republicans writing in another candidate.

For now, Jones is promising to work with both parties. "We've tried to make sure that this campaign was about finding common ground and reaching across and actually getting things done for the people," he said late Tuesday.

Still, his election could spell even more Washington gridlock. The narrow majority that Republicans enjoy is now down from two to one.