'A Fetus Isn't a Person.' 5 Bible Verses That Challenge Abortion

Is a fetus a human being? Many pro-abortion advocates would argue the answer is "no." But the Bible contains several verses that sharply contradict such views.

1. The Lord knows us before he forms us in the womb.

"Then the word of the Lord came to me, saying: 'Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; Before you were born I sanctified you; I ordained you a prophet to the nations.'" - Jeremiah 1:4-5

2. God gives us life, not man.

"For You formed my inward parts: You covered me in my mother's womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works, and that my soul knows very well. My frame was not hidden from You when I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them." - Psalm 139:13-16

3. God considers a mother and a child's life of equal value.

"If men fight, and hurt a woman with child, so that she gives birth prematurely, yet no harm follows, he shall surely be punished accordingly as the woman's husband imposes on him; and he shall pay as the judges determine. But if any harm follows, then you shall give life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot . . ." - Exodus 21:22-24

4. God is the author of life.

"It is I who bring both death and life." - Deuteronomy 32:39

5. God creates life for a purpose.

"But when God, who had set me apart even from my mother's womb and called me through His grace,

was pleased to reveal His Son to me, so that I might preach Him among the Gentiles." - St. Paul to the Galatians 1:15-16