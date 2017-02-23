American Flag Under Fire in 3 Unbelievable Cases

The American flag has been under attack in recent days.

There have been at least three incidences when old glory was either burned or taken down.



Vandals burned a 92-year-old veteran's flag to ashes outside his home in Nevada this week. William Barclay, a World War II veteran, walked out his front door Wednesday to find that several of his U.S. flags were either completely shredded or burned to ashes.

"I picked up the flag like this and said what the heck? What happened to my flag?" Barclay told KTNV News. (LINK VIDEO)

The U.S. Navy paid him a visit and replaced his flags, but he was still disturbed by the incident.

Meanwhile, 74-year-old army veteran Robert Rosebrock faces jail time for flying the American flag. Rosebrock placed a pair of six inch flags on the fence of the Los Angeles Veteran Administration facility. The facility, which provides care to homeless and needy veterans, gave Rosebrock permission to hang the flags in honor of his fellow veterans.

According to Judicial Watch, facility officials later said they made a mistake and would not allow Rosebrock to place flags on the property. Since then, officials cited Rosebrock for violating their policy and will testify against him in court next month.

Meanwhile, two Virginia-based high school students were even pulled out of class on President's Day for hanging the American flag on their cars. They say school officials were concerned the flag would spark controversy.

"I was in the middle of my second period weight training class and my assistant principal came in and pulled me out of class and told me that I had to go outside to take both flags off my truck so there is no controversy or anything," Daniel Nunnally said. "I kind of started getting angry because what's the problem with the American Flag?"



The next day, school administrators changed their mind after facing outrage.

This time even more students are showing up the to school proudly sporting the American flag on their cars.