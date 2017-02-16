Are States One Step Closer to De-Funding Planned Parenthood?

A newly passed resolution allows states to starve Planned Parenthood of taxpayer dollars.

Congresswoman Diane Black, R - Tenn., spearheaded H.J.R. 43, essentially overturning the Obama Administrations's order that forced sates to give Title X funding to abortion giants like Planned Parenthood. Now, states have the freedom to cut abortion funding without fear of pressure from the government.

Watch Congresswoman Black's Address Below

Congresswoman Black, a registered nurse, says this fight hits especially close to home and will give mothers more options for better care.

"For me, this issue is personal," she said as she defended the resolution before Congress. "As a registered nurse, I know that vulnerable women seeking true comprehensive care deserve better than abortion-centric facilities like Planned Parenthood."

Americans United for Life President and Senior Counsel Clarke Forsythe praised the resolution as "an effort to reverse President Obama's last-minute gift to the abortion industry, to funnel as much money as possible into the coffers of the nation's top abortion provider, Planned Parenthood."

Congressman Robert Pittenger, R - N.C., who voted in favor of the resolution says the measure was about about making life sacred again.

"God's gift of life is precious to us all. In His sacred Word, God tells us he knew us in our mother's womb. As your Member of Congress, I will continue to fight for the unborn and support life affirming investments in women's health," Pittenger said.

He also adds that this resolution is "just one step" Congress will take to protect life in America.

The measure is on its way to the Senate.