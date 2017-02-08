Christians and Feminists Team Up to Stop Transgender Bathroom Mandate

Two unlikely groups are joining forces to challenge former President Barack Obama's transgender bathroom mandate.

Last year, Obama told public school administrations that they must allow anyone who identifies as transgender to use the bathroom of their choice. If they refused, schools could lose federal funding.

The Family Policy Alliance, a public policy partner with Focus on the Family, has teamed up with radical feminist group, the Women's Liberation Front (WoLF) to protect women and girls from sexual predators.

Kara Dansky, the chair of WoLF's board of directors, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that although the organizations differ, there is common ground when it comes to privacy and safety for women.

"On certain issues, such as gender identity, pornography and prostitution – we'll find that the Left has pretty much sold out women on these issues," Dansky said. "We stand up for women and girls."

Dansky also said it's unfair that men who identify as women get the same benefits as women under Title IX.

"We think that 'women and girls' are a meaningful category worthy of civil rights protection," she said. "If we define sex, under Title IX, to mean gender identity, what we're essentially saying is that 'women and girl' can mean anyone who self-identifies as 'women and girl,' which makes the category 'women and girls' meaningless as a category."

Autumn Leva, director of policy for Family Policy Alliance, said the two groups' unity is a telling sign of how wrong the transgender mandate is.

"How wrong does something need to be for a Christian family group and a radical feminist group to take their argument together to the Supreme Court?" she asked. "(This is a) privacy and safety matter and we're asking the high court to acknowledge that."

Dansky has said the group has received backlash for speaking out on the issue.

"We're called transphobic bigots because we ask questions about gender identity," Dansky said. "We're asking questions and we're standing up for women and girls. And that seems to be not permitted."

The groups have submitted an amicus brief to challenge the mandate.