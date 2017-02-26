Facebook Apologizes for Censoring Christian Mom

Facebook apologized for suspending a Christian blogger for saying the Bible condemns homosexuality.

Elizabeth Johnson, also known as "Activist Mommy" by her fans, was shocked when Facebook shut down her account for expressing biblical views on homosexuality.

She argued that the Bible does not condone homosexuality and quoted scriptures from the Old and New Testament to support her. Facebook quickly removed the post and suspended Johnson's account on three separate occasions. Faceook told Johnson her post did not "follow the Facebook Community Standards."



"They are muzzling me and my biblical message while Mark Zuckerberg claims that FB is unbiased," she said in a statement. ""The post Facebook deleted included no name-calling, no threats, and no harassment. It was intellectual discussion and commentary on the Bible."

Facebook finally apologized and reinstated Johnson's account after coming under heavy fire by the media.

A Facebook spokesperson said the site suspended Johnson's account on accident.

"The post was removed in error and we restored it as soon as we were able to investigate," the Facebook spokesperson wrote in an email. "Our team processes millions of reports each week and we sometimes get things wrong."

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused," the spokesperson added.

Johnson accepted Facebook's apology but said the suspension was no accident.

"Saying this was an accident is a joke! They sent me the post and said it specifically violated their community guidelines. Now they are saying they accidentally stated that and banned me for 10 days accidentally? No! It took a national news story to get my content returned to my page. What about the average Facebook user who doesn't have that luxury?" she asked.

Now, Johnson is on a mission to expose other examples of Facebook censorship.

"I am on a mission now to speak for them. I am receiving messages, screenshots and evidence from all over the world which proves that Facebook's system for filtering and banning is punitive against conservatives and Christians."

Johnson says social media has become a political and ideological weapon.

"Zuckerberg is saying Facebook is unbiased. But in reality, it appears he is using the platform to further his personal political, religious and globalist agenda," Johnston argued. "He is using Facebook as an ideological weapon and punishing those of us who don't submit to the agenda with suspensions and deletions of our pages."