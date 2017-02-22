Flooding Forces San Jose, California Residents to Evacuate

Severe flooding forced more than 300 people out of their homes in northern California.

Nearly 350 people have been rescued by boat, 250 of them Tuesday and 96 others Tuesday night.

A new order was issued just past midnight for a San Jose neighborhood along Coyote Creek, which overflowed its banks.

This comes after a powerful 24 hours of rain smashed through the area, leaving trees down and causing mudslides. The rushing water left residents little time to prepare.

Thankfully no serious injuries have been reported so far.

Fire officials say rescue crews have been using boats to take the evacuees to a decontamination area where they can rinse off before being taken to shelters.

Officials are concerned the murky water could be contaminated by oil and gas leaks from trapped vehicles, household chemicals that may have leaked into the floodwater and even overflowing sewage lines.

The Red Cross said residents can take their pets to the San Jose Animal Shelter to keep them safe until they can return to their homes.

San Jose has seen double the normal amount of rainfall for this time of the year.