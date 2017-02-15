How God Would Respond to Disillusioned Lottery Winner

By age 17 Jane Park was a millionaire.
In 2013, Park went home with $1.25 million after playing the UK's Euromillion's lottery.
Having lived a life full of expensive cars, designer clothes, and plastic surgery, Park says she wants to take it all back.
"People look at me and think, 'I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money.' But they don't realize the extent of my stress. I have material things but apart from that my life is empty," she told the UK Mirror. "I wish I had no money most days."
So what does the Bible say about money. Here's more from CBN.com on what God says:
To right her wrong, Park plans to file a lawsuit against the UK's National Lottery for giving her too much money years ago.
"You can't give a 17-year-old that amount of money," she said."I think 18 should be the minimum age for winning the lottery, at the least. The current age of 16 is far too young."
Park says she feels isolated by her wealth.
"It's scary how different my life is from my friends" she said."There's no one in the same boat as me, no-one who really understands. I feel like I'm a 40-year-old."
However, a spokesperson for the lottery says the government already tried helping her form healthy spending habits and connect her with other young lottery winners.