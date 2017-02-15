How God Would Respond to Disillusioned Lottery Winner

By age 17 Jane Park was a millionaire.

In 2013, Park went home with $1.25 million after playing the UK's Euromillion's lottery.

Having lived a life full of expensive cars, designer clothes, and plastic surgery, Park says she wants to take it all back.

"People look at me and think, 'I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money.' But they don't realize the extent of my stress. I have material things but apart from that my life is empty," she told the UK Mirror. "I wish I had no money most days."

To right her wrong, Park plans to file a lawsuit against the UK's National Lottery for giving her too much money years ago.

"You can't give a 17-year-old that amount of money," she said."I think 18 should be the minimum age for winning the ­lottery, at the least. The current age of 16 is far too young."

Park says she feels isolated by her wealth.

"It's scary how ­different my life is from my friends" she said."There's no one in the same boat as me, no-one who really understands. I feel like I'm a 40-year-old."

However, a spokesperson for the lottery says the government already tried helping her form healthy spending habits and connect her with other young lottery winners.