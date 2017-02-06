‘Loving Her Neighbor’ Took a Shocking Turn When This Navy SEAL Was Killed

You never know what God is up to when He calls you to love your neighbor. That's the lesson one Virginia Beach, Virginia, woman recently learned in the midst of tragedy.

Dana Williams, a staff member of New Life Church, had been working to build a friendship with one of her neighbors when something terrible happened.

Williams' neighbor was a young mother, married to a Navy SEAL. That woman suddenly became a widow on Jan. 29.

Her husband was Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, a SEAL who became national news when we was killed in action during a mission against al Qaeda in Yemen. President Donald Trump even traveled to Dover to pay his respects to the fallen hero.

Pastor Dan Backens of New Life Church revealed on Sunday that Williams was able to be a comfort to her new friend, only because she had obeyed God's voice telling her to find a neighbor to love.

"Dana didn't know that was gonna happen. God did. And God said, 'Who will go for Me?' - before knowing what was coming - 'Who will go for Me?' And here's a mother with children and a busy life, and she says 'Ok, I'm gonna start loving a neighbor intentionally," he said.

"Lo and behold, now this woman is a widow, but she has a friend now, and this friend has a church," he said. "That's the power of loving one."

His touching word reminded the congregation that there are people who live around you who need God's love, and some will face devastating circumstances, so Christians should take the time to start building bridges.

"You can live in a cul-de-sac and close your doors and windows and say you believe in discipleship, it's not true. You believe in the concept," Backens said. "The obedience is seen in the action."

Watch the Surprising Story Here, 33 Minutes In: