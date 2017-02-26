More Than a Preacher: Hezekiah Walker Launches $80 Million Housing Project in NYC

Church is about more than preaching and singing, says Bishop Hezekiah Walker. It's also about meeting people's most basic needs, right where they live.

That's why he's heading up an $80 million project to build affordable housing in a Brooklyn community.

Walker is a senior pastor of Love Fellowship Tabernacle in Brooklyn, New York. He built the church in a low-income neighborhood because he wanted to help people.

Now he is expanding that vision to help those in the surrounding community.

Earlier this week, he posted a picture on Instagram announcing that he signed a contract to build a new housing development in the borough.

OH MY GOD! I Just left a meeting and completed an $80M deal with NYC to build affordable housing and a brand new church on my property in Brooklyn I'm completely blown away! A post shared by Hezekiah Walker (@bishophez) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:29am PST

"OH MY GOD! I Just left a meeting and completed an $80M deal with NYC to build affordable housing and a brand new church on my property in Brooklyn. I'm completely blown away," he wrote on the social media site.

In 2008, he told the New York Daily News that he wanted his church to be a beacon of hope.

"I want people to come out of the shelters and look at the building every day, and know that there is hope," Walker said. "I want them to come into the church and worship, as the Bible says, in the beauty of holiness, and I will preach hope."

"We are staying right in East New York where our church is really needed, not just to preach and sing," he added, "but to care for the people."