Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade, Dies at 69

According to The Washington Post, McCorvey died Saturday from heart ailments at an assisted-living home in Texas.

McCorvey was just 22 years-old when she stepped into the spotlight as "Jane Roe" in the historic Roe. v. Wade Supreme Court case of 1973. However, while Roe. v. Wade officially legalized abortion in America, McCorvey later deeply regretted her role the case and became a Christian.

"Back in 1973, I was a very confused twenty-one year old with one child and facing an unplanned pregnancy," she says in an ad released nearly 10 years ago. "At the time I fought to obtain a legal abortion, but truth be told, I have three daughters and never had an abortion."

"Upon knowing God, I realized that my case, which legalized abortion on demand was the biggest mistake of my life," she adds. "I think it's safe to say that the entire abortion industry is based on a lie."

McCorvey didn't want to be remembered as the woman behind the biggest abortion case in America, but as a vocal pro-life activist.

"You read about me in history books, but now I am dedicated to spreading the truth about preserving the dignity of all human life from natural conception to natural death," she concluded in the ad.

Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, was a close friend to McCorvey and was a key figure in her faith life.

"Norma has been a friend of mine, and of Priests for Life, for more than 20 years," Father Pavone said in a statement following her death. "She was victimized and exploited by abortion ideologues when she was a young woman but she came to be genuinely sorry that a decision named for her has led to the deaths of more than 58 million children."

Fr. Pavone also said McCorvey would want pro-life activists to continue the fight for life.

"Just prior to the March for Life this January, Norma told me to greet all the pro-life activists in her name and tell them to keep strong in the battle for life, which we are winning."

"I'm sorry she won't be here to celebrate with me when we finally abolish legal abortion in this country, but I know she will be watching," he added.