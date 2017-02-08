On State and Federal Level, Lawmakers Move to Defund Planned Parenthood

With Republicans controlling both legislatures in 32 states and the U.S. Capitol, pro-lifer legislators on the state and federal level are moving to strip taxpayer dollars from Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider.

Lawmakers in Virginia are the latest to take such action, as the House of Delegates approved a measure 60-33 Tuesday that would cut off federal funds for Planned Parenthood and any other groups that perform abortions in the commonwealth.

Nationwide, Planned Parenthood gets $500 million in Title X funding from American taxpayers every year. The loss of those funds in Virginia, would force the abortion giant to shut its five clinics in the state, according to WAVY.com.

The Health and Human Services web site, on a page titled "Office of Population Affairs," describes the Title X program as "the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services."

Other states are also moving to abolish federal funding for Planned Parenthood and other businesses that provide abortion services.

According to Life News, Iowa state Senators voted 30-20 last week to defund the abortion business and redirect dollars to comprehensive health clinics.

Iowans for LIFE said in an email, "These courageous Senators and Representatives are working hard for life and we need to show our support."

The bill now moves to the state House where it is likely to pass. Iowa Governor Terry Brandstad is said to support the measure.

And in the wake of a series of undercover videos that hit the abortion industry last year, 15 other states moved to defund Planned Parenthood.

They include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin

On the federal level, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis, announced in January that the upcoming bill to overturn Obamacare will also defund the abortion provider.

As Congress moves forward with plans to reallocate funding from the abortion giant, nationwide rallies are planned in support of defunding.

Saturday, February 11, groups will gather outside over 200 Planned Parenthood facilities in 44 states and the nation's capital to #ProtestPP.

There will also be overseas support with a demonstration at the London headquarters of the International Planned Parenthood Federation, which was recently defunded by executive order.

The events will be coordinated by Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Created Equal, and the Pro-Life Action League , along with 40 Days for Life and the Susan B. Anthony List.

"The federal government has been subsidizing Planned Parenthood to the tune of more than $430 million annually," explained Eric Scheidler, national organizer of #ProtestPP. "This, at the same time that the nation's largest abortion provider holds $500 ticket fundraisers and charges a woman about $500 to abort her baby," he continued. "On top of that, Planned Parenthood is trafficking baby body parts. Taxpayers are sickened to see their money spent in support of these atrocities."

The #ProtestPP rallies will emphasize four key points:

• The 34% of US abortions performed by Planned Parenthood underscores the fact that they are not a general health care service provider.

• Fraudulent Medicaid claims, fetal tissue harvesting, and documented health code violations show Planned Parenthood's systemic disregard for accountability to taxpayers.

• Planned Parenthood exaggerates their role in women's health care. The organization actually provides less than 2% of manual breast exams, fewer than 1% of pap tests, and 0% of mammograms, annually.

• Moving Planned Parenthood's funding to federally qualified health centers will offer women and their families a wider range of health care services and a higher standard of care.

Click here for times and locations for rallies.