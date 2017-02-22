Pro-Life Teen Speaks out Against Teen Vogue: 'Disgusting and Disrespectful Article'

A pro-life teen is making headlines after recording a video, in which she speaks out against Teen Vogue for publishing a slideshow, entitled, "What to Get a Friend Post-Abortion." A subhead reads, "Pins, poetry, and more."

Sixteen-year-old Autumn Lindsey's video has gotten more than 700,000 views since going on-line Monday.

"Teen Vogue, you should be held accountable for this disgusting and disrespectful article," Lindsey emphatically declares in the video. "You trivialized an issue that leaves millions of women struggling every day."

The opening sentence of the article accompanying the Teen Vogue slideshow reads, "So your friend is about to have an abortion. Of course you want to be there for her, but you don't know how."

"Look, making this decision is never simple, and having to make it as a teenager is more than a little terrifying," the article continues. "But it shouldn't have to be so scary."

"Here are some things to lift her spirits, to help ease the cramps, and to put a smile on her face," it reads before the prompt to start the slideshow.

"This article made light of a heart-wrenching issue," Lindsey says in the video. "Trivializing abortion doesn't do anyone any good. Joking about it is incredibly offensive to all involved."

"So I just wanted to be a voice for the people my age 'cause I think a lot of times people just think, 'Well, I'm too young; I can't do anything,' but what this video showed me is that it is possible, and it just takes people who are willing to speak up for something that they believe in," Lindsey, who's involved in Students for Life of America, told CBN News.

The teen believes God led her to record the video.

"I think God was just like, 'Here's the words that you need to speak; here's the things that people need to hear,'" she told CBN News. "'And in, so in a loving way to not condemn women who have had abortions, but still saying, this is wrong, discussing the article.'"

"So, yeah, I totally believe that God was really the one who put all the pieces in play," Lindsey continued. "It all just kind of fell together."

Lindsey concludes the video with advice for those who know someone who has had an abortion.

"Don't buy them a gag gift and disguise it as a celebration," she says. "Treat it for what it is -- a terrible loss. Go sit with her in her grief. Pray for her. Remind her of God's redemption, and comfort her in her suffering."

She also reaches out to those considering an abortion.

"Remember, circumstances change. You won't always feel this afraid," she says in the video. "And there are so many options and resources for you, such as adoption."

"My sister is adopted, and I cannot imagine my life without her," she continues. "Her life is a gift to us. You have the power to choose life, and where there is life, there is always hope."

CBN News reached out to Teen Vogue for comment regarding Lindsey's video. They have not yet responded to our inquiry.