See Why These Americans Ditched the Halftime Show to Pray for America

Real estate stars David and Jason Benham decided not to watch Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance and decided to pray for revival in America.

"We were in church Sunday morning talking about full surrender to Jesus, and both of us felt convicted to use the Super Bowl halftime as an opportunity to do just that, by praying for revival in our nation with our families," David Benham told The Christian Post.

The brothers decided to spread their message of prayer to the world through a Facebook video.

"This year, they are going to have Lady Gaga, and she says she is going to make a statement. We know exactly what is going to happen," Benham said in the video. "The vine of Sodom has pierced and penetrated our nation at one of the biggest sporting events of the year. So we are going to do something a little bit different with our family."

"You don't have to spend the whole 30 minutes, but spend some time with whoever's in the room with you, praying for the salvation of souls all across the world, but especially for America, that we would experience revival in this nation," added Jacob Benham.

Thousands saw and answered their call to prayer.

"There were thousands of believers across the nation that joined us, so we know God heard our prayers. We prayed for our president, the protests, our laws, and for a great awakening in America," David Benham said. "We asked God to raise up prophetic voices that speak the truth in love to those trapped in sin's grip. And we committed to live our lives, lead our homes, and run business as 'in' the world but not 'of' it."

They believe the Super Bowl prayer movement just shows the power of social media.

"It's pretty cool how social media can be used to facilitate a move of God," David said.