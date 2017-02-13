'Selling Baby Parts Like Widgets on an Assembly Line': Pro-Lifers Blast P. Parenthood

WASHINGTON -- Prominent pro-life speakers took on various issues concerning Planned Parenthood during this weekend's #ProtestPP rallies. Demonstrators gathered at some 200 locations across the nation to protest forced taxpayer funding of the abortion giant.

At a rally in front of a clinic in Orange, California, undercover investigator David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress blasted Planned Parenthood for its alleged trade in body parts of the unborn.

"This Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino County is one of the places – this exact clinic right behind me, this exact mega-center where they do abortions up to six months – this clinic is one of the places where for years and years they have been harvesting and selling the body parts of our unborn brothers and sisters, like so many widgets on an assembly line," Daleiden stated.

Daleiden was part of the undercover investigative team that released shocking videos of Planned Parenthood employees talking about this gruesome practice of harvesting those body parts.

"We now know for almost eight years this Planned Parenthood clinic was partnered with DaVinci Biosciences and DV Biologics up in Yorba Linda, where every week, multiple times a week, their technicians would come into the center and harvest the body parts of late-term aborted children and then re-sell them to make half-a-million dollars every year," Daleiden charged.

He added, "Planned Parenthood knew that this was going on for eight years. They received kickback contributions from DaVinci in exchange for the relationship. And for eight years they used a fraudulent inaccurate consent form to try to coerce their patients to give consent for their body parts to be harvested and sold for profit against the law."

"They are an integral part of the criminal trade in the body parts of our unborn brothers and sisters and they must be held accountable to the law for their barbarism," Daleiden said.

Speaking at a rally in Aurora, Illinois, Jill Stanek of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List talked about how Planned Parenthood dominates the abortion scene.

She spoke of Planned Parenthood's record of "killing one in three babies in the United States from abortion. Their percentage of abortion increased from 20 percent to 34 percent in just six years."

Stanek also noted that the amount of taxpayer funding going to the abortion giant has soared in recent years.

"I'm sure that this is in line with President Obama being in charge: Planned Parenthood's proceeds from our tax dollars increased by 50 percent since 2007," she said.

At the same rally in Aurora, Eric Scheidler of the Pro-Life Action League blasted Terry O'Neill, president of the National Organization for Women Foundation, for her recent written critique of pro-life health care advocates.

"One of the things she complained about in her article was the website GetYourCare.org," Scheidler told CBN News.

"When someone says, 'Well, how are women going to get their health care?' – they're going to go to GetYourCare.org and they're going to find health care that they need in their community. O'Neill was complaining that that list of health care providers included dentists," he said.

"Some of them are dentists!" Scheidler gasped in a tone of mock outrage, then asked, "Show of hands: Whoever's been to the dentist?"

Every hand at the rally went up.

Then the pro-life leader asked, "Can you go to Planned Parenthood for dental care? No. Can you go to Planned Parenthood for the flu? No. Can you go to Planned Parenthood if you've got a broken leg? No."

He continued, "Can you go to Planned Parenthood if you've got behavioral issues, depression, heart disease, if you've got a problem with sleep, if you've got back pain? One of the most common problems Americans have: back pain. Planned Parenthood? Can't help you."

Referring again to the pro-abortion NOW Foundation president, Scheidler concluded, "Terry O'Neill thinks the only thing a woman needs to see a doctor for is an abortion or maybe some contraceptive pills. Doesn't that show you their mentality?"

"That they would complain we're trying to connect women to dentists along with other kinds of health care," he continued. "We believe in comprehensive health care for Americans. We want to provide that any way we can."

"And that's what GetYourCare.org is about," he concluded. "And that's the difference between the pro-life movement and the pro-death movement."