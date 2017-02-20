Senate Chaplain in Awe of Senator Who's Led 13 Heads of State to Christ

U.S. Senate Chaplin Barry Black is the spiritual leader for some of the most powerful people in America; he's not only the pastor for 100 senators, he also ministers to about 600 others on Capitol Hill.

Black is the 62nd Chaplain of the Senate and the former Chief of Chaplains for the U.S. Navy, so some might be surprised when he says there are lawmakers who "dwarf him spiritually."

"We have one senator who has led 13 African heads of state to Jesus Christ," he told CBN News.

Black would not name the senator, but he went on to say that several lawmakers are very strong believers.

"I mean I haven't led a single African head of state to Jesus Christ and this senator has been able to do that. You have several ordained ministers in the senate, Yale divinity school, this kind of thing. They bring their spirituality," he said.

The nation's pastor recently brought down the house at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., sparking cheers and inspiring thousands of audience members to jump to their feet.

During the speech he talked about Republican and Democrat lawmakers attending bible studies together, holding hands and praying.

In interview with CBN News about his new book, "Nothing To Fear: Principles & Prayers to Help You Thrive in a Threatening World," he shared his thoughts on the reasons behind the political divide in the nation.

"I think it's because we have any enemy," he said.

"The devil is at working trying to divide us but I'm so glad that in John 17 our Lord in his intercessory prayer, he could have asked the Father anything for believers, he said 'Father make them one, as we are one and if we're united as people of faith, there's absolutely nothing we can't accomplish in his name."

Black also mentioned that the legislative process is adversarial. But he described how the weekly Bible studies he hosts are attended by members of both parties, despite their political differences.

"The beauty of having 25 to 30 of them meeting at a prayer breakfast each week, having them meet again at a Bible study each week is they interact with one another and from time to time, you'll hear of the Gang of, these are lawmakers from both sides who basically say enough is enough and they have sufficient spirituality to then become GAD flies and ensure that the legislative branch functions as God intends for it to," said Black.

He also said that the church as a whole, often underestimates the power of prayer.

"We don't grasp the real power of prayer corporately because we are not exercising and the privilege of prayer privately. When we discover in our personal lives, our devotional lives, the power of prayer makes a difference. First Thessalonians 5:17 says pray without ceasing...that's the only thing God has asked us to do continously and we don't," he said.

"We're not exercising it. What happens when you start praying without ceasing, which means being constantly aware of the presence of God, is you see the power."

