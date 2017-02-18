Tearful Scene of Fallen Green Beret's Homecoming Goes Viral

A North Carolina woman captured A heartbreaking moment for one family while on a plane at Raleigh International Airport.

Lisa Williams, whose flight arrived at RDU airport, said passengers were asked to stay in their seats so they could let someone off the aircraft first, WPVI reported.

They never expected that someone to be a fallen soldier.

Tearful passengers watched as a devastated wife wept over the flag-draped casket of her husband, Officer Shawn Thomas. After Thomas' wife paid her respects, Seven Green Berets carried her husband's coffin off the airport runway and into a black hearse.

The plane was absolutely silent, except for the muffled crying of those who witnessed the touching scene.

"It was an honor to fly home with this PATRIOT! God bless his wife and family. There was not a dry eye around me," Lisa Williams wrote when she posted the video on Facebook. The video has since gone viral WITH more than 7 million views.

Thomas died in a non-combat related vehicle accident in Africa. The 35-year-old had deployed to Niger and helped train local soldiers to fight against terrorism.

Thomas spent much of his life serving his country in the military.

He deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan seven times, earning two Bronze stars, four Good Conduct Medals and was posthumously awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal for his work in central Africa, the Army Times reported.

Thomas was buried last week at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and is survived by his wife and four children.