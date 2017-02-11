Teen Rape Survivor has a Powerful Message for Abortionists

Crystal Blount had big dreams and a bright future ahead of her.

She was a 14-year-old girl with good grades and a loving church-going family.

That all changed when she was horrifically raped by a boy in her high school math class.

"I met him in an upper level math class and he convinced me to join him in the music department one day, took me into a dark room, and raped me," she told Life News. "I was devastated I'd lost my virginity which I'd hoped to save for marriage."

However, it was far from over. Blount was pregnant at just 14-years-old.

"I told no one for almost three months until I could no longer deny I was pregnant," she says.

Blount went to an abortion clinic twice, fearful she would disappoint her dad and tear apart her family by having a baby.

Her father insisted she get an abortion for shaming him and the rest of her family. That's when Blount heard from the Lord.

"I heard God tell me that her blood was innocent, and to take his hand," she recalls. "I would accept the task of carrying the child until she was born — to choose life for her. I felt overcome with a duty to protect this helpless life growing inside me. I had seen her heartbeat. "

Blount found a married couple who had tried for years to have a baby but were unsuccessful. They offered to adopt her baby girl.

Blunt gave birth and doesn't see her baby and a burden, but a blessing from God.

"She's an honors student now, and graduating high school in three weeks — one entire year early at the age of 16. She has been accepted to four colleges, and wants to become an ER trauma surgeon one day," Blount says.

Blount also has exceeded expectations.

"At 17, I graduated high school also. I went on to spend two years at my dream school, Berklee College of Music in Boston, studying music business and voice," she said.

She later got married, wrote a book, and got another college degree. Her disappointed parents are now happy grandparents.

"My dad has since apologized to me, and said he is so very grateful I chose to trust God instead of trying to please him, because he loves his grand-daughter so much," Blount says.

She wouldn't take back her pregnancy for the world.

"I know that is a crazy idea to most, because I had a huge burden to carry because of what he did," she says. "But, now that I have peace with this journey of mine, it gave me an incredible testimony which I am blessed to see impacts people every day."

