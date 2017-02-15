Displaying
Transgender Seeks Lawsuit after Being Denied Surgery

02-15-2017
A Catholic hospital in New Jersey is denying that it unfairly discriminated against a transgender patient who sued after being refused uterus removal surgery. 

The Saint Joseph's Healthcare System says a court ruling in Jionni Conforti's favor would violate the hospital's constitutional rights when it comes to freedom of religion. 

Conforti scheduled a hysterectomy at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in 2015. 

The federal lawsuit states that a hospital  administrator told Conforti that the hospital could not perform gender reassignment surgery because it is a Catholic facility. 

Conforti is now looking for monetary damages and a court order that requires the hospital to perform any needed medical care for transgender patients. 

 

