Transgender Seeks Lawsuit after Being Denied Surgery

A Catholic hospital in New Jersey is denying that it unfairly discriminated against a transgender patient who sued after being refused uterus removal surgery.

The Saint Joseph's Healthcare System says a court ruling in Jionni Conforti's favor would violate the hospital's constitutional rights when it comes to freedom of religion.

Conforti scheduled a hysterectomy at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in 2015.

The federal lawsuit states that a hospital administrator told Conforti that the hospital could not perform gender reassignment surgery because it is a Catholic facility.

Conforti is now looking for monetary damages and a court order that requires the hospital to perform any needed medical care for transgender patients.