Trump: 'As Long as We Have God, We Are Never, Ever Alone'

Watch President Trump's Speech at the National Prayer Breakfast

The 45th president of the United States took part in his first-ever National Prayer Breakfast.

"Today we continue a tradition begun by President Eisenhower some 64 years ago," Trump said during the event that brings prominent leaders from across America and around the world.

The religious gathering takes place in Washington, D.C., on the first Tuesday of February each year.

A Great Tradition

Trump hailed the gathering as "a testament to the power of faith and is one of the great customs of our nation."

The event was also a chance for the president to thank the American people again for their prayers and encouragement.

"Your faith and prayers have sustained me and inspired me through some very, very tough times," Trump said. "All around America, I have met amazing people whose words of worship and encouragement have been a constant source of strength."

The Five Words That Never Fail to Stir President Trump

Trump said five words have continued to touch his heart as he has traveled around the country.

Those words, "I am praying for you"-- he said, "have been a constant source of strength" for him and are words that "never, ever fail to touch" his heart.

He also took a moment during his address to honor the countless brave men and women who protect us here at home and in distant shores.

"From generation to generation, their vigilance has kept our liberty alive," Trump said. "Our freedom is won by their sacrifice and our security has been earned with their sweat and blood and tears. God has blessed this land to give us such incredible heroes and patriots. They are very, very special and we are going to take care of them."

A Nation of Believers

Trump called America "a nation of believers" and insisted that it was not material success that defined us as citizens.

"In towns all across our land, it's plain to see what we easily forget---that the quality of our lives is not defined by our material success, but by our spiritual success."

The billionaire businessman talked about his own successes and said ultimately that it wasn't about monetary wealth that brought people happiness.

"I will tell you that as somebody that has had material success and knows tremendous numbers of people with great material success, the most material success. Many of those people are very, very miserable, unhappy people," Trump said.

Focus on Spirituality, Not Material Wealth

He highlighted his own relationship with people who don't have much, yet, "they have great faith; they don't have money, at least, not nearly to the extent. And they're happy. Those, to me, are the successful people, I have to tell you."

Trump also talked about people who are suffering around the world for their faith. He freedom of religion "is a sacred right" and warned that it was under "serious threat."

"We have seen peace loving Muslims brutalize, victimize, murdered and oppressed by ISIS killers. We have seen threats of extermination against the Jewish people. We have seen a campaign of ISIS and genocide against Christians, where they cut of heads. Not since the Middle Ages have we seen that."

Don't Stay Silent

Trump insisted that all nations have a "moral obligation to speak out against such violence" and urged people to come together to confront those threats.

"So I want to express clearly today, to the American people, that my administration will do everything in its power to defend and protect religious liberty in our land. America must forever remain a tolerant society where all face are respected and where all of our citizens can feel safe and secure."

Trump believes all freedoms are sacred and that "freedom is not a gift from government, but that freedom is a gift from God."

A week ago Friday, the president signed an executive order stopping people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days.

That set off a firestorm of criticism against the president's move, forcing his administration to push back on accusations that the ban targeted Muslims.

He said that in the comings days, his administration will come up with a plan to keep the country safe.

"We will develop a system to help ensure that those admitted into our country fully embrace our values of religious and personal liberty," Trump said during his speech.

He insists that those who come to our shores must "reject any form of oppression and discrimination" and that America is ready to welcome people who "love us and love our values".

Faith and trusting in God were key themes during Trump's speech. "As long as we have God, we are never, ever alone," Trump said.

"Whether it's the soldier on the night watch, or the single parent on the night shift, God will always give us solace and strength, and comfort. We need to carry on and to keep carrying on."