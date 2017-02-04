Trump Supporters Lend Helping Hand to the Unlikeliest of People

The nation erupted in violent riots when President Trump was officially sworn into office. Despite the chaos and flooded streets, there were many good Samaritans.

Some of those good Samaritans were a group of Trump supporters who witnessed rioters torch a Muslim man's limousine, etching "we the people" on the side of it. Those damages cost upwards of $70,000, a heavy price to pay for owner Muhammad Ashraf.

Ashraf is a Muslim immigrant who started a business called Nationwide Chauffeured Services.

When Marlo Johnson heard about what happened, he decided to start a GoFundMe page to pay for Ashraf's damages.

"We are all coming together to Help Nationwide Chauffered Services LLC From Alexandria, VA.," Johnson wrote on the page. "They are a victim of a senseless act that led to one of their limousines being destroyed. This is an effort to help this company rebuild in their time of need. This is what this Industry Does!!! Pull together and show our support. Thank you all for helping this company."

The goal was to raise $20,000 for Ashraf. Nearly one thousand generous donors from all over the nation saw the page and decided to help. Johnson has since raised close to $30,000.

Many of the donors are Trump supporters.

"Wishing you the best from a President Trump supporter," wrote Susan Wheeler along with her donation.

"Hope this can help you rebuild. ALL Americans and their property should be respected, I am so sorry this happened to you. God Bless! #MAGA," wrote Andrea Jessup.

"I supported President Trump and I support immigrants coming here legally for a better life. I am sorry that this happened to you," wrote Stacey Planz.

The thousands of dollars raised so far is a testament that political views can't stop people from simply being people.