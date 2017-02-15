Wilmington Councilman 'Fights' to Bring Prayer Back to Council Meetings

There is an effort underway to bring prayer back to city council meetings in Wilmington, Delaware.

The council voted in early January to stop the decades-old practice and city residents attended a public meeting to address the issue.

A number of attendees spoke about the power of prayer in their lives during the meeting, held at the Police Athletic League of Wilmington.

"Prayer has brought me a long way," said state Rep. Charles Potter, Jr., who promised to introduce legislation this year to bring prayer back to Delaware schools. "We've got to fight for the right thing. God is good, all the time, on to victory."

Bishop Aretha Morton said politicians often visit local churches asking for prayer.

"We pray, God hears and they get elected," she said. If City Council doesn't reinstate prayer, she said, "don't come back."

Councilman Sam Guy announced that he plans to sponsor a resolution that will bring prayer back.

He said prayer is important "because it helps keep the devil out."

The bill already has five co-sponsors and needs just one more vote to pass.

Critics of council prayer, like Council President Hanifa Shabazz, wanted to replace the Christian prayer with a time of "silent reflection."

"If people want to pray, they can," said Shabazz, who is Muslim. "If they want to take a deep breath, they can."