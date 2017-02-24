Witches Unite in Quest to #BindTrump and Tear Down His Presidency

Witches have declared tonight as a moment to work witchcraft against President Trump, as a launching point for an ongoing campaign to unite in casting spells against him.

And in case you were wondering, it's not a joke. They've launched a serious campaign on Twitter called #BindTrump.

According to ELLE.com the spell was publicized by Michael M. Hughes who published it on Extra News Feed because he felt "it would be very welcome to a lot of people."

#bindtrump #magicresistance #feb24 A Spell to Bind Donald Trump and All Those Who Abet Him: February 24th Mass Ritual pic.twitter.com/EhHNRwsssP — Kitty_Lemiew (@Kitty_Lemiew) February 23, 2017

The document quickly spread with events being formed around the country through social media.

The first spell is set to occur Friday, Feb. 24 and the witches plan to repeat one "on every waning crescent moon until he is removed from office."

That means they'll be casting spells against Trump on March 26, April 24, May 23, June 21, July 21, August 19 and so on.

"I call upon you / To bind / Donald J. Trump / So that he may fail utterly," goes part of the spell. It later calls for spirits to bind "all those who enable his wickedness and those whose mouths speak his poisonous lies," as well.

Evangelical Trump supporters are encouraging prayers for the president to counteract the spell.

"We ask you to join us in praying for the strength of our nation, our elected representatives and for the souls of the lost who would take up Satantic arms against us," reads a post on the Chlristian Nationalist Alliance website.

Those who may be thinking that all this witchcraft talk is hocus pocus, should reconsider.

The Bible makes it clear that Satan and his evil spirits are crafty and their power is not to be underestimated.

Scripture clearly warns against divination and occult practices.

"There shall not be found among you anyone who burns his son or his daughter as an offering, anyone who practices divination or tells fortunes or interprets omens, or a sorcerer or a charmer or a medium or a necromancer or one who inquires of the dead, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the Lord. And because of these abominations the Lord your God is driving them out before you. You shall be blameless before the Lord your God," Deuteronomy 18:10-13 says.

And in the New Testament, 2 Thessalonians 2:9 says, "The coming of the lawless one is by the activity of Satan with all power and false signs and wonders.