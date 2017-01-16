Alveda King Shares Message on Martin Luther King Day

Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., encouraged Americans to "pray together" during a "Fox & Friends" appearance on Monday, as she tackled heated controversy surrounding Congressman John Lewis as well as ongoing division in America.

Lewis has made headlines in recent days after saying he doesn't see president-elect Donald Trump "as a legitimate president" announcing plans to boycott Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

For her part, though, King said Lewis would actually be able to help America if he agreed to work with Trump.

"I actually admire Congressman Lewis' legendary legacy of civil rights and working with my uncle … and so I believe he should stay on that track, nonviolent conflict resolution," King told "Fox & Friends." "I believe that Congressman Lewis can actually help America by working with the president."

She went on to say that she also thinks Lewis would be among the best teachers when it comes to helping Americans unite, encouraging people to be "one blood of the Bible" and to allow "Jesus Christ (to encourage) us to be brothers and sisters and not adversarial."

King noted that she voted for Trump, but encouraged people — regardless of where they stand — to turn to God in unison.

"If anybody in America is fearful and tearful, pray together. Let's just pray," she said. "That's what my uncle would do today … and that's what I'm doing."

Watch what King had to say below: