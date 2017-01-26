Backlash Prompts Restaurant Chain to Drop Planned Parenthood Fundraiser

Restaurants in Indiana and Kentucky advertised a "Give Back" program voucher that would donate 15% of a patron's meal purchases to the nation's largest abortion provider.

Backlash from customers and pro-life groups prompted the chain to back away.

A spokesperson from Chili's parent company, Brinker International, Inc. told CBN News that they intend to more clearly focus their charitable giving efforts.

"While our franchise partner had the best intentions; we have received growing feedback and concern from community members regarding the Give Back Event," read an email statement.

"This feedback does not reflect Chili's focus on bringing communities together and the event was never intended to be viewed as a partisan event or political statement, therefore we, along with our franchise partner, have decided to cancel the event."

The giveback program was scheduled to last through March, but locations suffered immediate backlash after LifeNews.com wrote about the fundraiser.

Hey @Chilis why are your restaurants in two states donating to the Planned Parenthood abortion business? https://t.co/5Vva5Eekxr #ProLife pic.twitter.com/kqT168DhRa — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 25, 2017

How about it, Indiana and Kentucky? Is it worth eating a meal at @Chilis knowing you're helping to fund abortions?

https://t.co/mYcSTy8tUz — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) January 25, 2017

The restaurants have since removed all promotions posted online.

This is not the first time that a Chili's franchise has shown support for Planned Parenthood.

In 2011, a California restaurant came under fire for teaming up with its local clinic.

The Mar Monte Chili's location passed out a similar flyer to diners, promoting that it would donate 15% of their bill to the organization.

They also canceled their fundraiser, but not before they donated $201 to the chapter.