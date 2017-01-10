Bomb Threats Target 20 Jewish Centers Across US

Jewish centers received multiple bomb threats in at least six states on Monday, according to reports.

Some of the threats were made with robo-calls and sent out to 20 Jewish community centers across the South and Northeast.

A few community centers were evacuated, but no explosives were found, according to Richard Sandler, chair of the Jewish Federations of North America.

The Maitland Jewish Community Campus in Florida was evacuated Monday for the second time in a week due to a bomb threat.

The Miami Beach Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Community Alliance of Jacksonville also received bomb threats.

In Nashville, Tennessee, 225 people were evacuated from the Gordon Jewish Community Center after getting a bomb threat over the phone.

Other centeres across the country were also evacuated as authorities investigated similar threats in these cities: Atlanta, Georgia; Tenafly, New Jersey; Colombia, South Carolina; Wilmington, Delaware; Baltimore and Rockville Maryland.

