Congress Moves to Repeal Obamacare, Recognize Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

New members of the 115th Congress have been sworn into office, and now the Republican-led House and Senate are ready to tackle much of President-elect Donald Trump's agenda, including repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence will meet with the House GOP to discuss Obamacare.

"We'll focus on repealing and replacing Obamacare; we'll look forward to legislation that will give us the tools to roll back the avalanche of red tape and regulation that have been stifling American jobs," Pence said.

Even so, Democrats plan to put up a fight. President Barack Obama heads to Capitol Hill Wednesday to talk with congressional Democrats about protecting Obamacare.

But Senate Republicans quickly moved Tuesday to get things started by introducing a budget resolution that will allow them to repeal Obamacare through a simple majority vote -- something the Democrats can't stop.

The Senate will also be involved in another major action by the incoming president -- voting on Trump's choice for a Supreme Court justice to replace the late Antonin Scalia.

Politico reports that the president-elect is closer to picking a nominee, narrowing down his list to around six finalists. When he takes office, Trump's goal is to make that appointment one of the first things he does, according to several members of his transition team.

Meanwhile, the House GOP got off to a shaky start Tuesday, facing a backlash over a move to restructure the Office of Congressional Ethics. Among those pushing back was Trump, who tweeted against the move. House Republicans then changed their minds.

"We were getting phone calls on the ethics; the headlines were kind of like we weakened ethics and etc., so that's never a good headline," said Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va.

The talk on Capitol Hill has not just been limited to domestic issues. The Hill reports that GOP senators have announced legislation to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's official capital and move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump also supports moving the embassy.

There's also been talk among Republicans about cutting funding to the United Nations, after the Obama administration refused to support Israel in a vote against Israeli settlements.