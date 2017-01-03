Cosmic Whodunit: Dinosaurs are Dead but the Debate Rages On

Ken Ham, the president and founder of the Ark Encounter theme park in Kentucky, says The Washington Post has misrepresented the park's views on dinosaurs.

In a recent article, the Post reported the "version of history on display at the Ark Encounter" includes an "extinction theory" that dinosaurs "were wiped out 4,000 years ago in the worldwide flood described in Genesis."

Ham fired back on Facebook, writing, "Hey Washington Post, we at the Ark Encounter have NEVER said dinosaurs were wiped out during the Flood -- get your facts right!"

He told CBN News "we don't believe they were wiped out during the flood--that's not what's represented at the Ark. We believe they became extinct like alot of other animals after the flood."

"I challenge The Washington Post to show us ONE instance where the Ark Encounter supposedly says dinosaurs died out during the Flood! Will they then correct this false claim attributed to the Ark?" he continued on Facebook.

The Post says the Ark Encounter's "version of history" is also the focus of an upcoming documentary, "We Believe in Dinosaurs," and the newspaper reports that a "secular team" which "believes in evolution" is producing the film. According to the Post, the goal of the documentary is to present "the story of the unsettling and uniquely American conflict between science and religion."

The newspaper goes on to say that "We Believe in Dinosaurs" features interviews with people on both sides of the topic.

CBN News reached out to the Post for comment and has not yet heard back.

Ham said that dinosaurs are a big talking point for those who believe in evolution. "They really don't like creationists talking about dinosaurs at all because kids love dinosaurs and dinosaurs are being used to indoctrinate kids in evolutionary ideas and we're telling them 'no--we can explain dinosaurs from a biblical perspective'" he said.

Ham says he believes the clash with the Post is indicative of a bigger conflict. "It's a spiritual battle," he told CBN News, "it's a worldview clash."