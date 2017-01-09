FBI Quietly Releases More Clinton Email Records

Although the presidential election ended two months ago, the FBI is still releasing records about Hillary Clinton's emails from her time as Secretary of State.

Sunday night, the FBI released 300 pages of documents, its fifth release of records from the bureau's investigation of Mrs. Clinton's private email server. The documents include the handling of computer hardware and notes of FBI investigators discussing the classification of Clinton emails.

The latest document dump concerns emails prior to July 2015, a period of time before the formal opening of the FBI investigation.

While there is no smoking gun from the latest release, the documents do show a disagreement between the FBI and State Department over the classification of emails.

Previously, the FBI released notes from interviews it had conducted into the mishandling of classified and top secret information while Mrs. Clinton served as Secretary of State. At the time, she had sent emails and conducted State Department business on a non-government, private computer server located in her home.

Just days prior to the election, FBI Director James Comey recommended that the Mrs. Clinton not be charged with a crime because she had not willfully or intentionally transmitted classified information. Comey said it was the FBI's judgment "that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case."

Critics argued intent was not required for Clinton to be charged with committing a crime.

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch accepted Comey's recommendation just days after meeting with Mrs. Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton on a private jet in Arizona. Both Lynch and Mr. Clinton insisted there was no impropriety in the 30-minute meeting; they only discussed grandchildren and golf.

Later, Mrs. Lynch admitted she made a mistake and regretted the meeting with the former president as the FBI concluded its email investigation.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, a possibly contentious hearing for Attorney General nominee Senator Jeff Sessions is set to begin 9:30 Tuesday morning. The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, California Senator Diane Feinstein says she wants to ask Sessions if he intends to re-open the Clinton email investigation.

When the FBI concluded its investigation, Session said he was "uncomfortable" with the way the investigation was handled and he felt the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the case "might be justified."