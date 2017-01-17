Guns in Church? This State Considering Sunday Security Steps

Churches in Alabama could soon be offering protection for their members--through security teams.

Rep. Lynn Greer proposed legislation that would offer guidelines, training and protection for church security teams. The measure is called the Alabama Church Protection Act and it's already pre-filed for the legislative session in February.

Pastor Adam Brewer of Glory Fellowship Baptist Church in Jasper, Alabama launched a security team last year, but it was unclear what would be the best way to proceed.

"We want people to come worship with us so it's an issue for us, how far do you go to love the people who are here?" said Brewer.

"To love our kids by protecting them, to protect our members who worship here, to protect them verses giving the appearance that we don't love our community and welcome them," he continued.

The Alabama Church Protection Act establishes exactly how churches should go about implementing security.

The bill states that designated members would carry firearms after going through training with the Alabama Peace Officers Training Commission.

Members who are forced to take action to protect their congregation will also be immune from "civil liability" as long as they act within the scope of the program.

"This could be a very helpful tool for us," Brewer told local news station ABC 33/40. "Many who are on our security team, the issue of liability has come up, that if they had to address a situation, how would that go?"

Legislation like this is especially necessary after a series of recent church attacks in the U.S., including the Charleston church massacre carried out by Dylann Roof, which resulted in the loss of nine lives.

ISIS has also been outspoken about targeting American churches. Back in December, the Islamic group published the names and addresses of thousands of churches in the U.S., calling on its supporters to attack them.