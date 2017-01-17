‘Jesus is an Amazing God!’: Russell Wilson’s Reaction After Seahawks’ Playoff Loss is Getting a Ton of Attention

The Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl hopes were dashed on Saturday when they were booted from the playoffs after losing 36-20 to the Atlanta Falcons — but it seems people are paying even more attention to what quarterback Russell Wilson did immediately following his team’s defeat than they are the loss itself.

Rather than take to social media to express absolute despair, Wilson, 28, showed exactly where his priorities are, penning a touching Instagram note to his wife, Ciara, 31, expressing joy over their marriage as well as their recent announcement that she is expecting the couple’s first child together.

“I will forever win (because) I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you,” Wilson wrote to Ciara. “This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting married to having our little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn’t be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make every day a perfect day.”

In a separate post, Wilson expressed gratitude for his family as well as his excitement for the year to come, citing “love and new beginnings” — but he also appealed to his Christian faith to thank God for his life.

“Jesus is an amazing God!” he wrote, sharing a photo of himself, Ciara and her son, Future. “I thank Him everyday for bringing us together and I will forever cherish our loving family.

As Faithwire previously reported, Wilson and his wife have been open about their faith, with the two previously sharing their decision to remain abstinent before their marriage last year.

“And so anyways I told her right then and there, what would you do if we took all that extra stuff off the table and just did it Jesus’ way?” Wilson said before they wed. “I said to her, and she completely agreed: ‘Could we love each other without that?’ If you can really love somebody without that, then you can really love somebody.”

