Man Saves Girl from Burning Car 'In Jesus Name'

It's being called a miracle. A San Antonio woman was pulled free from her burning vehicle last Friday morning.

Scot Love saved the 22-year-old girl, named Mishelle after hearing her car crash nearby.

He claims that the three words that saved her were, "In Jesus Name."

Love visits the area of San Antonio twice a year from North Carolina to manage a fireworks stand. He had just laid down his recreational vehicle after 1 a.m. on Friday when he heard noises coming from outside that made him jump.

"I hear that all too familiar sound of like a pop, crash and a vehicle getting crunched," Love said.

When he saw the car on fire off Highway 281 and Summerglen Way he immediately went to help another woman pull the driver out.

"The front of the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames and the fuel had sprayed across so that you couldn't get to the driver's side door," Love said. "Every time she opened the door you could hear the girl inside screaming."

It took Love time to find the driver, but once he did he made a split second decision.

"She's screaming, 'You can't leave me. I'm burning, I'm burning.' In that moment my exact words were, and it just came out of my mouth and I didn't think about it, I said, 'In Jesus' name' and I said it a second time, I said, 'In Jesus' name' and the moment I said it a second time she said, 'My legs are free' and I reached in and I grabbed her under the arms and she came out like butter," he said.

Love says he spoke to the father of the girl and she is expected to recover from the accident.

He is now headed back to work at his nonprofit organization Glasses for Missions in North Carolina and plans on meeting the girl's family the next time he is in town to sell fireworks for the Fourth of July.