Religious Freedom Takes on New Look in some State Jails

Jail officials in West Virginia and Ohio are now allowing prisoners to practice witchcraft, paganism, and satanism in jail.

Satanist ministries began in Ohio after the Supreme Court found no basis to deny religious services to inmates of any religion.

Since then Druid priestess Donna Donovan meets with some 30-40 prisoners each week. Donovan says she just wants the inmates in her ministry to believe a higher power exists.

"I don't personally care what your higher power is as long as you believe there's a higher power than yourself." she told The Columbus Dispatch. "The only way to eradicate hate and intolerance is through education."

She also claims her pagan services have a positive impact on the inmates.

"I've seen huge changes in behavior by inmates," she said. "Instead of wallowing in self-pity or continuing to blame outside sources for their current situation, they are holding themselves accountable and doing what they can to grow in body, mind and spirit to ensure they do not make those same mistakes again."

Despite the new measure, Ohio's religious prisoners are mostly Christians, with more than 4,000 Baptists and more than 3,000 Roman Catholics.