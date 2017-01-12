Restaurant Makes Burgers to Mock Trump and Support Abortion

A restaurant located outside of Washington D.C has been pulling out all the stops to promote rumors about President-elect Donald Trump's involvement with Russia, while at the same time supporting abortion.

Community Diner in Bethesda, Maryland, made a Trump-mocking "Golden Showers" burger combo available to a guest, Thursday afternoon.

The single patty burger comes with fries and a lemon-glazed doughnut for $20. A portion of the proceeds from that meal is donated to Planned Parenthood.

The DCist reported that it was a collaboration between owner Mark Bucher and local food writer Nevin Martell.

The two met for business unrelated to Trump, but the conversation soon turned to reports by CNN and BuzzFeed that Russia had potentially incriminating evidence against the president-elect.

The report contains unverified claims of perverse activities during a Trump visit to Moscow, the DCist reported.

Bucher and Martell decided it was the perfect opportunity to mock Trump.

"The thought that we could have fun with it and have the money go to a good cause was a win-win," Martell told The Washingtonian.

But pro-lifers and other community members were not happy about the burger special. They turned to Community Restaurant's Facebook page and voiced their concerns.

"This restaurant can certainly do as it pleases and serve the food they want to, but what a horrible business move to support the nation's largest abortion vendor and not take a second to look at the scandal-ridden non-profit and maybe reconsider that decision," said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America.

"Pro-lifers were right to take the opportunity to use the Community Restaurant's Facebook page to expose Planned Parenthood for the criminal enterprise that they are and publicly force patrons to rethink their support of the abortion giant," she added.

