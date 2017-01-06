Tennessee Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday with Shouts of Praise to God: 'Gloooory!'

A Tennessee woman celebrated her 100th birthday with shouts of praise to God, and her jubilant message has been watched more than a million times on Facebook.

"Thank God for Jesus!" Anerlee Murphy of Binghampton exclaimed. "Letting me stay here 100 years by the help of God."

"Gloooory!... Hallelujah!" she shouted in the video. "Thank you, Jesus. I thank God for being here!"

Anerlee Murphy celebrates her 100th birthday with shouts of "Gloooory!"

When asked what led to her longevity, Murphy responded, "All it took is being good. Being good!... And going to the church, and believing God's Word."

"And when they tell you something, you read it," she continued. "Read the Bible! Read it! Read it for yourself."

"And when I leave here, I don't want nobody to worry about me," she said. "Because I'm all fixed up. I'm all tangled up! Gloooory!"