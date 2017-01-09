The Gospel Knows No Bounds, Reaching the Snowbound

Church services were canceled in snowbound communities across the country Sunday, but that did not stop the Gospel from going out.

In fact, some churches reached hundreds more people than normal through cyber services, prompting some to call Winter Storm Helena a blessing in disguise.

New Life Church in Virginia Beach had well over 8,000 views of their Facebook Live church service.

Web visitor Sharon Gatling telling New Life on Facebook, "I have had a smorgasbord of worship today. This is the 4th church I've tuned in to. What a blessing when you're not able to get out!"

And Shermaine Jones also telling the church, "Thanks for making it possible for us to be able to hear the word of the Lord while being snowed in. Blessings on the media team and NLC."

Wave Church in Virginia Beach streamed several live services too.

"I was scrolling through twitter and glad I found your link to the online service. It was definitely for me!" Candice Myers tweeted.

3n1 Church in Suffolk, Virginia also streamed a sermon, reaching 1,500 people.

The church reminded the audience of an important lesson the snow event can teach us all.

"Sometimes there's a disconnect between being in God's presence at our place of worship and being in God's presence outside our place of worship- let's get better at staying in his presence!"