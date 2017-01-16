The Story of God: Morgan Freeman Explores Age-Old Questions

The Emmy nominated series 'The Story of God', hosted by Morgan Freeman has returned for season two. The first season shattered National Geographic's viewership records, airing in 171 countries and 46 different languages.

The series takes a neutral position, presenting different major themes of various belief systems existing today. The first episode is titled 'The Chosen One'.

"Were talking to people who have had and are having very interesting experiences in this realm," host Morgan Freeman shares.



Freeman meets different people who believe they are called or "chosen" to live a life dedicated to sharing their faith.



The first episode includes American missionary Kenneth Bae, who was held captive in a North Korean prison for being a Christian. Bae ran religious tours bringing in missionaries, and was accused of attempting to overthrow the government.

He served 735 days of hard labor, but was released in 2014 following pressure from US President Barack Obama.



"I knew the risk, I knew that they don't tolerate anything but their own religious system but I felt chosen to do this by God," Bae shares.

Freeman visits some of the world's most sacred places throughout season two, taking the viewer on a journey to explore how other cultures practice their beliefs. With presenting multiple belief systems and narrating in a neutral tone, the series has had controversial and mixed reviews. Revelations Entertainment and National Geographic are planning a third season, to continue addressing some of humanity's biggest questions.

The series is slated to release three episodes themed: "The Chosen One", "Heaven and Hell" and "Proof of God."

