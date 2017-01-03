Displaying
Watch What Happens When Carrie Underwood Crashes a Christian Conference in Atlanta

01-04-2017
carrieunderwoodwiki

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance at Passion Conference in Atlanta at the Georgia Dome on Monday. She showed up during David Crowder's set and led worship.

After the performance Underwood tweeted, "What an incredible night @passion268 ! Thanks for letting me be a small part of it! & thanks @crowdermusic for letting me crash your set!"

The Passion Conference is an annual Christian event that draws students from around the world seeking to grow in their faith.

