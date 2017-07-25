Big Pro-Life Win: Federal Court Protects Christian Doctors from Promoting Abortion

A federal judge in Illinois has blocked enforcement of a law that would have forced doctors to promote abortions, no matter their religious beliefs.

"The government is out of line when it attempts to force Americans to communicate a message that is contrary to their most deeply held beliefs," said Elissa Graves, Alliance Defending Freedom Legal Counsel.

ADF attorneys challenged the law which they say violates the U.S. Constitution as well as the rights of physicians.

This is the second time the law has been challenged. The first injunction only protected a select group of pregnancy centers involved in the case. The federal court ruling takes it a step further, protecting all health care professionals who want to exercise their right of conscience.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois stated that the law clearly targets the free speech of people with a specific viewpoint.

They go on to say that the plaintiffs clearly demonstrated that, "the amended act discriminates based on their viewpoint by compelling them to tell their patients that abortion is a legal treatment option, which has benefits, and, at a minimum and upon request, to give their patients the identifying information of providers who will perform an abortion."

According to the law, doctors as well as medical and pregnancy facilities would be required to offer women a list of abortion information and resources if they ask for it.

"We applaud this ruling that stops the state of Illinois from forcing pro-life pregnancy medical clinics to become abortion referral agencies," said Thomas A. Glessner, president of the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates.

