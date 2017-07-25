California Imam Asks Allah to Annihilate the Jews

07-25-2017
Egyptian-born American Muslim preacher Ammar Shahin gave a sermon at the Islamic Center of Davis, California on July 21st, saying that all Muslims, not only Palestinians or Syrians or Pakistanis, will be called upon to kill all the Jews on "the last day."
In the lecture posted on the Davis Masjid YouTube channel in English and Arabic and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Shahin spoke about how the Hadith (a collection of traditions containing sayings of the prophet Muhammad) does not say where the final battle will take place.
"Oh Allah, make this happen by our hands. Let us play a part in this," Shahin prayed.
He also prayed that al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem be liberated from "the filth of the Jews."
The video includes a request to viewers to, "Please share, implement, and make Dua (supplication) for the victory of the Muslim Ummah (community)."
Another video from the Davis Masij webpage shows Shahin teaching a class on marriage for the Islamic Studies Program at University of California Davis.