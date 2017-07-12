Can America Win the High-Tech Information War?

America is at war – from cyber attacks by world powers to ISIS and even homegrown terrorists planning attacks on U.S. soil – but most of its citizens don't know it.

In one recent example, cyber hackers tried to break into nuclear power plants across the U.S. Thankfully their attempts were not successful.

And in one of the biggest stories of the year, federal investigators are still trying to determine how the Russians may have interfered in our election.

This new type of warfare is part of the Information Age that has come to dominate our lives.

New York Times bestselling author and veteran Washington Times columnist Bill Gertz says this war has been designed to defeat and ultimately destroy the United States of America.

Gertz writes about the covert information warfare that's being waged by world powers, rogue states—such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea—and even terrorist groups like ISIS.

CBN's Pat Robertson talks to Bill Gertz about his new book, iWar: War and Peace in the Information Age, on Monday's 700 Club.

In addition, Gertz says the Obama administration was conducting an improper investigation of the Trump campaign during the election. And during Monday's interview, Robertson called the news media's Russia fixation "a lot of smoke" that's just meant to cripple the Trump administration.